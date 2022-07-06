Joe Rogan Doesn't Hold Back His True Feelings About Donald Trump

You'd think Joe Rogan would be former President Donald Trump's greatest supporter, given they have so much in common. They both hosted reality shows. Rogan presented "Fear Factor," and Trump fronted "Celebrity Apprentice." They're polarizing figures who love to make outrageous and often baseless statements. Trump and Rogan are equally controversial and combative. Both spread misinformation with potentially dangerous consequences. Each has a vast Republican following and rallies against "woke-ness."

An inordinate amount of celebrities can't stand Rogan or Trump. And they've both been victims of "cancel culture." Trump's social media ban followed the January 6 insurrection in 2021. While Spotify was bombarded with demands to cancel Rogan's weekly podcast because of all the racial slurs and COVID-19 falsifications he made. However, the streaming platform refused. "Canceling voices is a very slippery slope," they announced in a statement (via The New York Times), making no mention of the fact that "The Joe Rogan Experience" is also their most successful and profitable podcast globally.

Considering the similarities and their equally abrasive and alpha-male personalities, you'd imagine they would be like peanut butter and jelly. But, surprisingly, the truth is far from it. Rogan wasn't one of the confirmed and certified (multiple times) 47% of citizens who voted for Trump (per Pew Research Organization) — although he didn't vote for Joe Biden either. "He can't talk right anymore," he said about the POTUS (via Newsweek). But forget Biden, when given the opportunity, Joe Rogan doesn't hold back his true feelings about Trump.