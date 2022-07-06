Joe Rogan Doesn't Hold Back His True Feelings About Donald Trump
You'd think Joe Rogan would be former President Donald Trump's greatest supporter, given they have so much in common. They both hosted reality shows. Rogan presented "Fear Factor," and Trump fronted "Celebrity Apprentice." They're polarizing figures who love to make outrageous and often baseless statements. Trump and Rogan are equally controversial and combative. Both spread misinformation with potentially dangerous consequences. Each has a vast Republican following and rallies against "woke-ness."
An inordinate amount of celebrities can't stand Rogan or Trump. And they've both been victims of "cancel culture." Trump's social media ban followed the January 6 insurrection in 2021. While Spotify was bombarded with demands to cancel Rogan's weekly podcast because of all the racial slurs and COVID-19 falsifications he made. However, the streaming platform refused. "Canceling voices is a very slippery slope," they announced in a statement (via The New York Times), making no mention of the fact that "The Joe Rogan Experience" is also their most successful and profitable podcast globally.
Considering the similarities and their equally abrasive and alpha-male personalities, you'd imagine they would be like peanut butter and jelly. But, surprisingly, the truth is far from it. Rogan wasn't one of the confirmed and certified (multiple times) 47% of citizens who voted for Trump (per Pew Research Organization) — although he didn't vote for Joe Biden either. "He can't talk right anymore," he said about the POTUS (via Newsweek). But forget Biden, when given the opportunity, Joe Rogan doesn't hold back his true feelings about Trump.
Joe Rogan definitely isn't the biggest Donald Trump fan
Joe Rogan doesn't side with either political party. "I don't give a f*** if you're a Republican or a Democrat. I share ideas from both sides," he explained on his podcast (via The Sun). But he's definitely not the biggest Donald Trump fan. Rogan's 11 million listeners are majority male, under 45 years of age and 25% Hispanic (per Morning Consult), offering Trump the perfect PR opp.
However, their thoughts on Latin America — especially Mexico — differ substantially. "[Mexicans are] bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists," Trump decreed (via Time). "And some, I assume, are good people," he added. "This motherf***er is trolling us. [But] it's a true joy to have ridiculous people like him around for our amusement. He better stay the f*** out of Mexico, though," Rogan responded on Facebook. "I love Mexico. I go all the time," he later tweeted. "There's no comparison."
Rogan claimed he's nixed Trump's requests to appear on his show multiple times. He said it's "pretty shocking" how easily an interview can be used to "revitalize and rehabilitate" somebody's questionable public image. "I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him," he explained on Lex Fridman's podcast. Rogan called Trump "a polarizing figure," blamed him for the dangerous levels of division in the US, and said he's "an existential threat to democracy itself." Rogan explained he didn't want to risk "[changing] the course of our country based on a conversation."