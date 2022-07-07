The Tragic Death Of James Caan

American actor James Caan has died at age 82, according to a tweet from his family on July 7.

Born in the Bronx, New York, but raised in Sunnyside, Queens, Caan turned down a life working in the family meat business to pursue acting, according to TV Guide. He enrolled in Hofstra University but before graduating, he was accepted at and graduated from New York City's Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, per Walk of Fame. There, Caan studied under Sanford Meisner.

Caan began working on TV shows as early as the 1960s, per his IMDb credits, but he landed a major role as Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" in 1972. His character was famously killed off at the Jones Beach toll booth. Caan explained that he was wearing 147 squibs for the scene and thankfully, he clarified what squibs actually were. "[T]he little explosive charges they stick on you to simulate the hits," Caan told The Guardian in 1999. "The ones they use today are little bitty pops, like caps, but back then they were mean f***ers, these coffin-shaped brass cases with gunpowder inside and a prophylactic full of blood sitting on top. When they went off, it felt like I was being punched all over. If my hand had got in front of one, it would have blown a hole clean through." Caan added, "I wouldn't have done it if there hadn't been so many girls around the set to impress."