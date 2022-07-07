The Tragic Death Of One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince's Husband, William Friend
Bevin Prince's husband, William Friend, died unexpectedly on July 3. The "One Tree Hill" star married Friend, who was originally from England, back in 2016. They might have seemed like an unlikely pair, after all, Prince was a network television star and Friend moved to the U.S. on his own at 15, but they found a kindred spirit in each other.
Friend, who moved to the States to pursue his version of the "American Dream," was a dedicated employee with a knack for business, according to Us Weekly. Friend began working at Bisnow as an intern straight out of college and by the time he was in his late 20s he'd been promoted to CEO. "What made Will special was his innate ability to inspire and motivate people," a colleague said in a statement. "To raise people higher than they thought possible." When he wasn't busy with commercial real estate, Friend prioritized building a life with Prince. In 2020 they founded a cycling company, Recess, after relocating to North Carolina, per Us Weekly.
At the time of his death, Friend was only 33 years old. Prince has yet to speak publicly about the loss, but the tragic circumstances in which he died have inspired those close to her to speak up and offer fond memories of Friend and the love he had for his wife.
Bevin Prince and William Friend shared a special bond
Local North Carolina outlet Wilmington WETC broke the news that someone had been struck by lightning and killed. The man was later revealed to be William Friend, "One Tree Hill" star Bevin Prince's husband. Friend was reportedly boating during a thunderstorm when he was struck. "Some people think that there's some protection just based on a little bit of metal, but really there isn't when you consider that lightning gets into the metal systems of your boat and you're very close to those," John Jensenius, a lightning expert, told the outlet. "So, really, very little protection, especially if you're an open boat."
Prince's longtime friend, actor Odette Annabel, offered her condolences in an emotional Instagram caption. "Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started," Annabel wrote. "I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul."
While Prince has yet to speak publicly about the loss, her social media stands as a testament to the deep love she had for their partnership. "I love all sides of you. I especially love the way you show up, support, care, and fight for the people and causes you love," she wrote in celebration of Friend's 31st birthday. "You make this world better and I'm so lucky to witness you do it. I love you."