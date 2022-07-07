The Tragic Death Of One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince's Husband, William Friend

Bevin Prince's husband, William Friend, died unexpectedly on July 3. The "One Tree Hill" star married Friend, who was originally from England, back in 2016. They might have seemed like an unlikely pair, after all, Prince was a network television star and Friend moved to the U.S. on his own at 15, but they found a kindred spirit in each other.

Friend, who moved to the States to pursue his version of the "American Dream," was a dedicated employee with a knack for business, according to Us Weekly. Friend began working at Bisnow as an intern straight out of college and by the time he was in his late 20s he'd been promoted to CEO. "What made Will special was his innate ability to inspire and motivate people," a colleague said in a statement. "To raise people higher than they thought possible." When he wasn't busy with commercial real estate, Friend prioritized building a life with Prince. In 2020 they founded a cycling company, Recess, after relocating to North Carolina, per Us Weekly.

At the time of his death, Friend was only 33 years old. Prince has yet to speak publicly about the loss, but the tragic circumstances in which he died have inspired those close to her to speak up and offer fond memories of Friend and the love he had for his wife.