Amber Heard's Reported Next Big Move Could Be Very Lucrative

Amber Heard has reportedly scored a major business deal, which could earn the actor a big paycheck. The "Aquaman" star was recently found liable for defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after she claimed to have been physically and emotionally abused during their relationship. As a result of the trial, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard — who countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" frontman — was also awarded $2 million, as jurors found Depp guilty of one count of defamation.

Despite losing the highly publicized case, Heard has doubled down on her claims that she was abused during her 15-month-long marriage to Depp. "To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told Savannah Guthrie on "Today."

In total, Heard was left owing Depp $10,350,000 — as Virginia laws prevent punitive damage awards from exceeding $350,000. And while Heard's lawyer has since suggested that the actor is unable to pay the large fine, the "London Fields" star may be gearing up to make a very lucrative move.