Amber Heard's Reported Next Big Move Could Be Very Lucrative
Amber Heard has reportedly scored a major business deal, which could earn the actor a big paycheck. The "Aquaman" star was recently found liable for defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after she claimed to have been physically and emotionally abused during their relationship. As a result of the trial, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard — who countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" frontman — was also awarded $2 million, as jurors found Depp guilty of one count of defamation.
Despite losing the highly publicized case, Heard has doubled down on her claims that she was abused during her 15-month-long marriage to Depp. "To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told Savannah Guthrie on "Today."
In total, Heard was left owing Depp $10,350,000 — as Virginia laws prevent punitive damage awards from exceeding $350,000. And while Heard's lawyer has since suggested that the actor is unable to pay the large fine, the "London Fields" star may be gearing up to make a very lucrative move.
Amber Heard's tell-all book is reportedly causing a bidding war
Amber Heard may not be in the thick of financial turmoil for much longer, as the actor's tell-all book may earn her a hefty paycheck. According to Radar Online, publishers are in the midst of a multimillion dollar bidding war for the actor's first book. The outlet reports that Heard's book deal could bring in upwards of $15 million.
When rumblings first surfaced about Heard's tell-all, a source told OK!, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all." Author Dror Bikel, however, told the outlet if Heard "crosses the line [with her book], there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."
Meanwhile, Depp has seemingly wasted little time returning to his entertainer roots. Depp is starring in the French film, "Jeanne du Barry," which was shopped to distributors at Cannes in May. The actor also returned to his role as Johnny Puff in "Puffins Impossible." And while there were reports Depp would reclaim his starring role as Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean," one of Depp's reps told NBC News (via E!), "This is made up." However, the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, appeared a bit more open to the idea. Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times (via E!), "The future is yet to be decided."