Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Proves She's Taking After Her Famous Dad
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter seems to be following in her father's footsteps, proving the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) welcomed his first child, Casie, with Emma Cannon in 2008. And while the "Emo Girl" rapper has since ended his romantic relationship with Cannon, he appears to have a strong relationship with their daughter.
MGK isn't shy about his love of being a dad. "My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night and I f***in melt," Kelly wrote on Twitter in 2020. He even donned a pink crown for Father's Day in 2021, as an Instagram upload showed the pair bowling, playing with fake swords, and enjoying breakfast together.
Casie has also gotten a taste of her father's fame. She appeared alongside her rocker dad at a number of red carpet events, and was also featured in Kelly's documentary, "Life In Pink." However, it now looks as if Casie may have inherited her father's musical abilities.
MGK and Casie rap Crazy In Love
Machine Gun Kelly may now be one of the coolest dads in Hollywood after a clip of him rapping alongside his daughter caused a frenzy online. In the video posted to Instagram, Kelly and his daughter, Casie, are seen rapping along to Jay-Z's verse from Beyoncé's 2003 hit "Crazy In Love." The adorable clip, which MGK simply captioned, "parenting," garnered nearly 500,000 likes in 24 hours. Many commenters applauded Kelly for the father-daughter moment. "I love it," singer Monica wrote, while rapper Bun B responded, "Legends making legends."
In addition to his bond with Casie, Kelly also appears to have maintained a healthy relationship with his daughter's mother, Emma Cannon. Details of their relationship are largely unknown, as Cannon lives as a private citizen. However, Kelly has made mention of his ex in the past. In 2020, Kelly gave Cannon a shoutout for Mother's Day, praising her for helping raise Casie. "My daughter has an amazing mum," Kelly tweeted, via InTouch Weekly. "Big love to all the young mums out there killin it."