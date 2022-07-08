Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Proves She's Taking After Her Famous Dad

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter seems to be following in her father's footsteps, proving the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) welcomed his first child, Casie, with Emma Cannon in 2008. And while the "Emo Girl" rapper has since ended his romantic relationship with Cannon, he appears to have a strong relationship with their daughter.

MGK isn't shy about his love of being a dad. "My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night and I f***in melt," Kelly wrote on Twitter in 2020. He even donned a pink crown for Father's Day in 2021, as an Instagram upload showed the pair bowling, playing with fake swords, and enjoying breakfast together.

Casie has also gotten a taste of her father's fame. She appeared alongside her rocker dad at a number of red carpet events, and was also featured in Kelly's documentary, "Life In Pink." However, it now looks as if Casie may have inherited her father's musical abilities.