Erika Jayne Just Got Slapped With Even More Legal Trouble

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is the perfect place to turn for messy relationships, endless drama, and over-the-top glamour. Its eleventh season, however, was filled to the brim with another juicy storyline: lots and lots of litigation. As Vulture recaps, "RHOBH" mainstay Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. Just one month later, the heartbreak was overshadowed by allegations that the divorce may be a scheme to protect the couple's money from impending legal trouble.

While Jayne denied the claims, the Los Angeles Times soon shared the news that Girardi's assets would be frozen, as he had misappropriated millions of dollars owed to his clients. To add insult to injury, Girardi was ultimately disbarred by the state of California, according to E! News.

And while Girardi ex-wife had mainly avoided the headlines, she may soon be the latest to lose money because of him. New court filings are pointing the finger at her, with suspicion that she may have known more about her husband's business than she let on.