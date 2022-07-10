Below Deck Down Under: Who Is Aesha Scott's Boyfriend, Scott Dobson?

Aesha Scott is no newbie to adventure. Now, the "Below Deck" star is facing her latest adventure — a new boyfriend. Well, he's not all that new, as the two have been together since 2020.

Let's rewind a little. In Season 4 of the reality TV show, Scott started a relationship with Jack Stirrup — but things didn't pan out once the season ended. According to Screen Rant, Stirrup reunited with his ex-girlfriend and Scott broke it off.

But Scott moved on with no regrets. In 2022, she told Page Six, "[Stirrup] made doing that season that much more fun and I loved his company. It was a great time." Now Scott is arm-in-arm with her new boyfriend, Scott Dobson. And the couple has a lot in common. For starters, Dobson and Scott come from the same hometown, Tauranga, New Zealand, per Distractify. Scott told Bravo that the two went to high school together and had crushes on each other. But no one took the next step during that time. Years later, he slid into her direct messages — and the rest is history.

So, what else do we know about Aesha Scott's boyfriend, Scott Dobson?