The Medical Event That Completely Changed Jennifer Lopez's Life

Jennifer Lopez is one of the fittest stars in the game. The mom of two has made no secret of her dedication to hitting the gym day after day, proudly showing off all her hard work (including those insane abs!) on Instagram. She's also shared her diet and exercise routine with fans before, as well as plenty of videos on social media that show how she works out. "I don't deprive myself. But I've learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle," Lopez told People in 2015, revealing exactly what she eats in a day. "I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me," she added.

As for how Lopez's exercises to keep herself fit and healthy, her trainer and life coach, Dodd Romero, told Us Weekly in 2019 that she likes to change things up when it comes to her workouts, but she'll usually go for 90 minutes at a time and tries to hit her whole body rather than just focusing on one area. Amongst her go-to moves in the gym? Lunges that turn into crunches, squats with a dumbbell that morph into hanging leg raises, leg presses with weights that transition into calf raises, leg extensions to leg curls with weight, and hip thrusts with weight into calf raises. Phew! We're tired just reading all that!

But there's an important reason she works out so consistently, as Lopez opened up about a tough time she experienced in her late 20s that changed everything.