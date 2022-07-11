Chris Evans Completely Crushes His Fans' Captain America Dreams

Actor Chris Evans made a name for himself after playing Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had three solo movies — "Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)," and "Captain America: Civil War (2016)" — and he was in all four Avengers movies, per IMBd. After Steve Rogers uses time travel to retire as Captain America, wanting a sweet and simple life with Agent Peggy Carter, he hands his shield to Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, implying that Sam would take over the role of the Star-Spangled Man with the plan.

"I love the fact that he's a normal guy," Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the MCU, told People in 2021. "He has no superpowers, he has no serums and all this stuff. He's just a regular guy who wants to do the right thing."

According to Movie Web, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' close friend, Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), both become Captain America in the comics. As per Marvel, there's a great deal of history between the three characters. So who is Captain America in the Disney+ spin-off series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?"