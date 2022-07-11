Chris Evans Completely Crushes His Fans' Captain America Dreams
Actor Chris Evans made a name for himself after playing Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had three solo movies — "Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)," and "Captain America: Civil War (2016)" — and he was in all four Avengers movies, per IMBd. After Steve Rogers uses time travel to retire as Captain America, wanting a sweet and simple life with Agent Peggy Carter, he hands his shield to Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, implying that Sam would take over the role of the Star-Spangled Man with the plan.
"I love the fact that he's a normal guy," Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the MCU, told People in 2021. "He has no superpowers, he has no serums and all this stuff. He's just a regular guy who wants to do the right thing."
According to Movie Web, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' close friend, Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), both become Captain America in the comics. As per Marvel, there's a great deal of history between the three characters. So who is Captain America in the Disney+ spin-off series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?"
Chris Evans confirms who Captain America is now
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" explored how Sam carries on the legacy of Captain America. It tackles the topic of racism, as per Variety, and what the title of "Captain America" means to Sam as a modern-day African-American man. While some may have hoped Chris Evans would return as Captain America (via Comic Book) at some point, he recently used Twitter to confirm that a return is not likely.
Last week, The Hollywood Reporter tweeted about the fourth Captain America movie. "It is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica (though if the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off)," one of the tweets in the thread said. Evans made it plain and simple by replying, "Sam Wilson is Captain America."
This tweet came after "Thor: Love and Thunder" was released, which may be Chris Hemsworth's last movie as Thor. Evans was close to making a deal to shortly return as Captain America, per Deadline in 2021, but it seems the 41-year-old actor has no interest in it, even stating that he would rather return as his "Fantastic Four" character Johnny Storm. "Captain America 4" recently confirmed its director, as per The Hollywood Reporter. There is no word on when filming will start or where the movie will fall in the MCU timeline.