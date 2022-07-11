GMA's Rob Marciano's Recent Instagram Activity Amid Divorce News Speaks Volumes
Rob Marciano is no doubt facing a rough time after it was revealed in July that his wife, Eryn Marciano, had filed for divorce more than a year prior. The "Good Morning America" star kept the news on the down low, but eventually confirmed Eryn's June 2021 filing in a statement issued to People. "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing," he said. "My focus now is on my kids."
The divorce confirmation came after Rob had some fans of the ABC morning show pretty worried after missing several shows. "We miss you on GMA! Is everything okay?" a fan asked on Twitter in April. Rob denied anything worrying was going on though, responding, "Yes, spring break!" He continued to keep fans updated on his life via his various social media accounts since, including telling his Instagram followers he'd unfortunately contracted COVID-19 on his 54th birthday, which took place on June 25, but would still be spending the big day fishing.
But now the star may be confirming he's been finding things a little tougher than he initially let on via a pretty telling Instagram Stories post.
Rob Marciano shared his advice for 'times of crisis'
Rob Marciano took to Instagram Stories to share a poignant post with fans on July 10. The star shared a snap of his stunning view by a lake with a baseball cap on his lap as he held on to a triangular multi-coloured kite, captioning the post, "In times of crisis, go fly a kite." Marciano didn't explicitly confirm if he himself felt he was experiencing a crisis amid his divorce or if he was handing out advice to others going through a tough time. Rob also updated fans on what he's been up to via Twitter though, sharing footage that same day from out on the water. "Newport Regatta crossing in front of a massive cargo ship — perfect weather for the races this weekend," he captioned the video.
The star has continued to share memories with fans since taking some time away from "Good Morning America," including on June 22 when he shared adorable photos on Instagram with his and Eryn Marciano's children, Madelynn and Mason. "PB&J Picnic at #LandsonPark complete with open fields, an arboretum, and [dinosaur] garden," he wrote alongside the uploads as he spent some quality time with his kids, telling fans via a hashtag he was enjoying Father's Day Monday.
Rob's also been throwing himself into an important cause during his "GMA" absence. The meteorologist started using his Cameo account to raise money for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research, according to The U.S. Sun.