GMA's Rob Marciano's Recent Instagram Activity Amid Divorce News Speaks Volumes

Rob Marciano is no doubt facing a rough time after it was revealed in July that his wife, Eryn Marciano, had filed for divorce more than a year prior. The "Good Morning America" star kept the news on the down low, but eventually confirmed Eryn's June 2021 filing in a statement issued to People. "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing," he said. "My focus now is on my kids."

The divorce confirmation came after Rob had some fans of the ABC morning show pretty worried after missing several shows. "We miss you on GMA! Is everything okay?" a fan asked on Twitter in April. Rob denied anything worrying was going on though, responding, "Yes, spring break!" He continued to keep fans updated on his life via his various social media accounts since, including telling his Instagram followers he'd unfortunately contracted COVID-19 on his 54th birthday, which took place on June 25, but would still be spending the big day fishing.

But now the star may be confirming he's been finding things a little tougher than he initially let on via a pretty telling Instagram Stories post.