Reese Witherspoon's Latest Snap Reveals A New Detail About Daughter Ava
Although actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have been divorced since 2007, they have managed to co-parent like superheroes. They often reunite to show a united front of support to their two children, Ava and Deacon, like when they posed together for a series of sweet Instagram pics in October 2021 to celebrate Deacon's 18th birthday. Phillippe even gave his ex-wife a super kind shoutout in his IG caption, writing, "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."
The former flames and co-stars of "Cruel Intentions" also reunited for some celebratory pics when Deacon graduated from high school in June 2021. The happy grad, who's the spitting image of his mother, even wrote in the comments section, "Best dad ever." Witherspoon has also posted about how fiercely proud she is of her children. In May, Ava, who has modeled for Beyoncé's Ivy Park (via Page Six), posted a black and white photograph of herself to her official IG, where her two arm tattoos of flowers and birds were clearly visible. The "Legally Blonde" mom commented, "That's my Cali girl."
However, the so-called Cali girl's newest tattoo will help you tell them apart — and Witherspoon's famous friends can't get enough of these two.
Ava Phillippe shows off her freshly inked tattoo
It's official! Ava Phillippe is the bona fide twin of her mother, Reese Witherspoon. Stan after stan after stan on Twitter agrees, and now the mother-daughter duo have posted a side-by-side comparison as empirical evidence. On July 10, the "Big Little Lies" star posted a couple waterfront pics of her and her lookalike daughter to her official Instagram, where Phillippe's newest tattoo on her arm of a ticket that reads "Admit One" can clearly be seen. Witherspoon captioned the two-slide reel with, "Love sharing sunsets with my girl *esp when she fixes my makeup."
Actor Octavia Spencer clearly agrees with the stans, as she commented, "Twinning!" Witherspoon's "Cruel Intentions" co-star Selma Blair agreed, gushing, "we all need a gorgeous twin daughter who fixes our makeup." Other fellow celebs loving the snaps include director Ava DuVernay and Julianne Moore, who posted three heart emojis.
Of course, Phillippe loves to celebrate her famous mom just as much as Witherspoon loves to celebrate her twin-like daughter. In May, she posted a cute throwback pic of a 20-something Witherspoon holding her daughter when she was a baby, and dedicated the post to her, "gorgeous, thoughtful, strong, & fun mama! I am so lucky to love & be loved by a mom like you."