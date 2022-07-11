Reese Witherspoon's Latest Snap Reveals A New Detail About Daughter Ava

Although actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have been divorced since 2007, they have managed to co-parent like superheroes. They often reunite to show a united front of support to their two children, Ava and Deacon, like when they posed together for a series of sweet Instagram pics in October 2021 to celebrate Deacon's 18th birthday. Phillippe even gave his ex-wife a super kind shoutout in his IG caption, writing, "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."

The former flames and co-stars of "Cruel Intentions" also reunited for some celebratory pics when Deacon graduated from high school in June 2021. The happy grad, who's the spitting image of his mother, even wrote in the comments section, "Best dad ever." Witherspoon has also posted about how fiercely proud she is of her children. In May, Ava, who has modeled for Beyoncé's Ivy Park (via Page Six), posted a black and white photograph of herself to her official IG, where her two arm tattoos of flowers and birds were clearly visible. The "Legally Blonde" mom commented, "That's my Cali girl."

However, the so-called Cali girl's newest tattoo will help you tell them apart — and Witherspoon's famous friends can't get enough of these two.