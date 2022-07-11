The Tragic Death Of Actor And Singer Adam Wade
Actor, singer, and game show host Adam Wade has passed away at age 87, per The Hollywood Reporter. Wade was a ground-breaker in the entertainment industry. In 1975, he became the first Black game show host on TV with the show "Musical Chairs," as per BET. Other notable accomplishments in his long career include opening for Tony Bennett at the Copacabana, starring in the cult classic "Phantom of the Paradise," performing alongside Diahann Carroll in "Claudine" and signing with Epic Records. The Pittsburgh native was also well-known for his roles in iconic films like "Shaft" and "Across 110th Street" (via IMDb). Before he hit Hollywood, Wade worked in science and was a lab assistant for the developer of the polio vaccine, Dr. Jonas Salk.
He also made appearances in countless TV series, and his last role was in 2020. Three of Wade's songs hit the Top 10 Billboard in the 1960s and one of his hit singles, "Take Good Care of Her," was covered by other artists including Elvis Presley and Johnny Mathis.
Wade last performed a cabaret at the Triad Theater in New York City on Father's Day. His passion for music, film and television remained constant throughout his life up until his passing. It appears that his death was due to a long-term battle with a disease he had been fighting for years.
Adam Wade suffered from Parkinson's disease
Adam Wade had been battling Parkinson's disease for quite some time before he passed away at his Montclair, New Jersey home. His wife of over 30 years, Jeree Wade, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his death was due to Parkinson's complications. Jeree and Adam often collaborated, most notably in the play "On Kentucky Avenue," which he wrote and directed (via Billboard).
Wade's family posted to his Facebook account to announce his passing, "It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our husband, father, brother, friend, Adam Wade," the post continued, "Arrangements are being made for his memorial and we will keep you updated; it is a great loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep our family in your prayers."
Wade's loved ones, fellow entertainers, and fans are mourning the death of an industry legend. Marsha Warfield tweeted, "I'm so sorry to hear the passing of actor/singer/game show host, Adam Wade," she continued, "Among his many accomplishments, he will always be the first Black American man to ever host a TV game show, 'Musical Chairs.' My condolences to all whose lives he touched." One fan tweeted, "A remarkable person. He was a lab tech for Jonas Salk but had so many other talents."
Wade will be remembered for his remarkable talent and legacy in the entertainment industry. He is survived by his wife, four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.