The Tragic Death Of Actor And Singer Adam Wade

Actor, singer, and game show host Adam Wade has passed away at age 87, per The Hollywood Reporter. Wade was a ground-breaker in the entertainment industry. In 1975, he became the first Black game show host on TV with the show "Musical Chairs," as per BET. Other notable accomplishments in his long career include opening for Tony Bennett at the Copacabana, starring in the cult classic "Phantom of the Paradise," performing alongside Diahann Carroll in "Claudine" and signing with Epic Records. The Pittsburgh native was also well-known for his roles in iconic films like "Shaft" and "Across 110th Street" (via IMDb). Before he hit Hollywood, Wade worked in science and was a lab assistant for the developer of the polio vaccine, Dr. Jonas Salk.

He also made appearances in countless TV series, and his last role was in 2020. Three of Wade's songs hit the Top 10 Billboard in the 1960s and one of his hit singles, "Take Good Care of Her," was covered by other artists including Elvis Presley and Johnny Mathis.

Wade last performed a cabaret at the Triad Theater in New York City on Father's Day. His passion for music, film and television remained constant throughout his life up until his passing. It appears that his death was due to a long-term battle with a disease he had been fighting for years.