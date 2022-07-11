Derek Jeter Sounds Off On A Strange Longstanding Rumor About His Personal Life

Fans of Derek Jeter seem to be as interested in his dating history as they are impressed by his athletic abilities. In 2011, the former Yankees star found himself on the receiving end of a strange rumor surrounding his dating escapades. According to a 2011 report published by the New York Post, Jeter was known to give women gift baskets as a parting gift after a one-night stand.

"Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day," a source said. "Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball." The insider went on to claim that the baseball player had once given the same woman a signed baseball twice, suggesting that he must have forgotten their first encounter. The Post's source also described the former shortstop as "very shy."

Now, over a decade after the bizarre report surfaced, Jeter –- who is currently married to model Hannah Davis — is sounding off on this longstanding rumor about his personal life.