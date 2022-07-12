Honey Boo Boo Proves How Disconnected Her Relationship With Mama June Really Is

Alana Thompson (aka Honey Boo Boo)'s strained relationship with her mom has been no secret. The once close mother/daughter duo have drifted apart over the years, particularly since Thompson left Mama June Shannon's home to live with her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird. TMZ reported in May 2019 that the former pageant queen had been living with her sister (who was then just 19 years old) for several months after Shannon underwent some difficulties in her personal life. In August 2021, Shannon was sentenced to 16 months in prison for drug possession, per Page Six, as was her then boyfriend, Geno Doak.

A custody battle for Thompson ensued, with Shannon officially losing custody in April. Efird was granted sole custody of her sister, per The U.S. Sun, with Shannon's visitation to be decided by her. It was also revealed in court documents that Shannon would pay $800 a month in child support to Efird until Thompson's 18th birthday. "Alana made that choice to stay in that environment," Shannon told Page Six in June of the ruling. "People don't understand the custody thing. It's not like somebody 'lost custody.' In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year and [Alana] had been with [Lauryn] in my addiction. Well, at the age of 12, you're able to make your choice," she added.

But just how close is Shannon with her family today? Her daughters are speaking out with some shocking claims.