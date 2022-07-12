James Franco Reveals Major Career News After His Scandal

James Franco quietly stepped away from acting after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Franco taught students at the film and acting school he founded, Studio 4, which had locations in both New York City and Los Angeles. In a 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Times, five women accused Franco of inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct. While one of the women alleged he was her mentor, the other four women were his students.

One of the four female students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, said, "I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable." Hilary Dusome also spoke out about Franco's behavior in the classroom. She revealed that her experience as his student started out positive, but shifted to uncomfortable, stating, "I don't think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process."

During an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Podcast" in 2021, Franco finally broke his silence about the allegations (via the Washington Post). He did admit to sleeping with some of his students, but claimed that it was consensual. Franco also denied some of the victims' claims about inappropriate on-set behavior, but did admit to having a previous sex addiction per People. It was unclear if he would ever return to the big screen again. However, Franco has some big career news after nearly four years of a hiatus from the industry.