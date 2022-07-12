Bradley Cooper Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend

Bradley Cooper has a new budding romance. Since the early 2000s he's been one of Hollywood's leading actors and throughout his over 20-year career he's also been linked to a variety of beautiful women. According to Us Weekly, Cooper began dating actor Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and later that year got engaged and married. However, the pair didn't last too long and eventually filed for divorce just five months after they tied the knot.

"It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it," Copper revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Us Weekly). "Sometimes you just realize it ... It just wasn't right." A few years later, the "Wedding Crashers" star embarked on a journey to find the one but was a bit unsuccessful. Cooper dated Renée Zellweger from 2009 to 2011, Jennifer Lopez later the same year, Zoe Saldana from 2011 to 2013, and Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015. Shortly after, Cooper settled down with model Irina Shayk in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017. However, after three years together, they parted ways.

While those are just a few of the women that Cooper has been involved with, it appears his dating history is now inconsequential considering he has a new leading lady in his life.