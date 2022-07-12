Bradley Cooper Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend
Bradley Cooper has a new budding romance. Since the early 2000s he's been one of Hollywood's leading actors and throughout his over 20-year career he's also been linked to a variety of beautiful women. According to Us Weekly, Cooper began dating actor Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and later that year got engaged and married. However, the pair didn't last too long and eventually filed for divorce just five months after they tied the knot.
"It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it," Copper revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Us Weekly). "Sometimes you just realize it ... It just wasn't right." A few years later, the "Wedding Crashers" star embarked on a journey to find the one but was a bit unsuccessful. Cooper dated Renée Zellweger from 2009 to 2011, Jennifer Lopez later the same year, Zoe Saldana from 2011 to 2013, and Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015. Shortly after, Cooper settled down with model Irina Shayk in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017. However, after three years together, they parted ways.
While those are just a few of the women that Cooper has been involved with, it appears his dating history is now inconsequential considering he has a new leading lady in his life.
Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abedin
According to Page Six, sources have claimed that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been dating for a few months now. "They've been keeping it really quiet," an insider told the outlet. In addition, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour was actually the one responsible for pairing the two together. "She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma," another source added.
Although they share very different careers, the insider claims they couldn't be more alike and are essentially "perfect" together. "They're both into power and politics and human affairs." Abedin first started working as an intern at the White House in 1996 and later made a name for herself as Hillary Clinton's longtime aide, per Today. In 2010 she married former politician Anthony Weiner but several years later filed for divorce in 2017 after his numerous infidelities and scandals made national headlines, according to Vanity Fair.
"He broke my heart," she said during an interview with the Associated Press. "He ripped it out and stomped on it, over and over again." While both Cooper and Abedin have had their fair share of heart break over the years, hopefully they can find solace and true happiness with one another.