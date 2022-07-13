Jane Lynch Reveals How She Really Feels About Lea Michele Joining The Funny Girl Cast

Life is becoming a real-life "Glee" episode, and the internet is in shambles. Just recently, Lea Michele announced on her Instagram that she would be taking over the lead in the Broadway musical, "Funny Girl." While her caption said that the role was more than "a dream come true," the role is a dream that she's somewhat been able to live before.

When Michele starred as Rachel Berry in the musical show "Glee," her character dreamed of playing the same role that Michele just obtained: leading lady and Fanny Brice. In a clip from the series, via YouTube, Berry is seen finally achieving that goal and performing on Broadway. Sue Sylvester, the antagonistic cheerleading coach portrayed by Jane Lynch, walks out.

Ironically, Lynch has also been a member of today's "Funny Girl" cast, and her departure was announced at the same time as Michele's arrival. Fans couldn't help but notice the parallel, with one writing, "[J]ane lynch leaving the day lea michele is set to start is the most sue sylvester icon behavior extravaganza i have ever laid witness to." While the jokes write themselves, it's easy to wonder: Does Lynch harbor the same resentment towards Michele as some of her other former co-stars?