Jamie Lee Curtis Had An Embarrassing Moment When She Met Ana De Armas

Actor Ana de Armas nearly declined the role of Marta Cabrera in "Knives Out," saying that "because of the character description, my imagination immediately went to a portrayal that was not necessarily very positive or exciting in relation to Latin culture," per The Hollywood Reporter. But in the end, she accepted the role and "Knives Out" became a hit with a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The first time I met [Ana], there was a lot of conviction," co-star Chris Evans said in a Q&A segment with The Hollywood Reporter. "She meant what she said, she said what she meant, and it translated into her acting. I remember thinking, 'Okay, if she's the one shouldering this movie, I think we're going to be okay.'"

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has been in a number of films throughout her career, per IMBd, including the "Halloween" franchise, "Freaky Friday," and "Veronica Mars." Curtis and de Armas met each other, along with the star-studded cast that included Daniel Craig and Don Johnson, during filming for "Knives Out." And Curtis made an assumption when she met de Armas for the first time.