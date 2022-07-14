Inside Ivana Trump's Life Before She Died

Ivana Trump was a model, but she was mostly known as former President Donald Trump's first wife, as well as the mother to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. But according to Cosmopolitan, she was also a competitive skier at the age of 12. She was raised in a stricter household, as she recalled a memory with her father from when she was 13.

"When I was doing poorly at school, my father yanked me out and got me a job in a shoe factory," she told Hello! "After three weeks I begged him to give me another chance at doing well in school. I learned that discipline is necessary to accomplish anything in life."

Her modeling career took off when she moved to Canada with Alfred Winklmayr, who was her first husband, per Town & Country. She was known for her partnerships with "Got Milk," designer Auckie Sanft, and Eaton's department store. Then in 1976, she met Donald Trump, with the pair welcoming three children after their marriage a year later. But what about Ivana's life after Donald, including the years leading up to her death?