Inside Ivana Trump's Life Before She Died
Ivana Trump was a model, but she was mostly known as former President Donald Trump's first wife, as well as the mother to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. But according to Cosmopolitan, she was also a competitive skier at the age of 12. She was raised in a stricter household, as she recalled a memory with her father from when she was 13.
"When I was doing poorly at school, my father yanked me out and got me a job in a shoe factory," she told Hello! "After three weeks I begged him to give me another chance at doing well in school. I learned that discipline is necessary to accomplish anything in life."
Her modeling career took off when she moved to Canada with Alfred Winklmayr, who was her first husband, per Town & Country. She was known for her partnerships with "Got Milk," designer Auckie Sanft, and Eaton's department store. Then in 1976, she met Donald Trump, with the pair welcoming three children after their marriage a year later. But what about Ivana's life after Donald, including the years leading up to her death?
Ivana Trump was outspoken until the very end
After Ivana and Donald Trump split in 1992, she took a page out of her ex's playbook by selling things with her name on them, cushioned by her hefty divorce settlement. She launched a fashion line, wrote books, started an advice column, and even had a role in "The First Wives Club," making light of her post-divorce status. But that was all in good fun, as she told the New York Post in 1999, "I would never say anything against him [Donald]. I have my children to think of."
The two were so friendly, in fact, that Ivana dished to Page Six in 2018 that they talked every month. She was also very vocal about Donald's tenure as president and how her kids were navigating their new roles in the White House. Ivana told People about her daughter Ivanka Trump, "I think she could be one day the first woman president, definitely. She's smart as hell, she's beautiful." Of course, she didn't get along with everyone all of the time, notoriously calling herself the real first lady as an apparent against Melania Trump. Donald's third wife had her then-spokesperson respond in kind.
Once Donald failed to secure his re-election (Ivana admitted to People at the time her ex wasn't a "good loser"), she suffered her own loss — the 2021 death of her 49-year-old and fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi. Despite this sadness, she found great joy in her 10 grandchildren.