Christopher Meloni's NSFW Peloton Commercial Is Majorly Turning Heads

Christopher Meloni has been a sex symbol for fans of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler for 12 years, breaking hearts when he left the police drama in 2011. Obsessed Loyal fans rejoiced when Meloni returned as Detective Stabler in 2021 in the new franchise series "Law & Order: Organized Crime." But Meloni's sex appeal went mainstream because of the internet.

In April 2021, the former "Law & Order: SVU" star broke the internet after a photo of Meloni's backside went viral. A Twitter user shared a photo of the "Law & Order" actor between takes and tweeted, "SVU is filming in park slope this week, and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni." The tweet received over 33,000 likes and generated national news about the 61-year-old actor's bottom, and the buff actor was deemed a "zaddy." Meloni was featured on the August 2021 cover of Men's Health, buck naked with weight covering his private parts.

The 61-year-old actor gets a kick out of his sex symbol image and being a "zaddy." According to E! News, the "Organized Crime" star said, "I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I'm a zaddy." Now, the zaddy's NSFW Peloton commercial is majorly turning heads!