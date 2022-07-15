Christopher Meloni's NSFW Peloton Commercial Is Majorly Turning Heads
Christopher Meloni has been a sex symbol for fans of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler for 12 years, breaking hearts when he left the police drama in 2011.
Obsessed Loyal fans rejoiced when Meloni returned as Detective Stabler in 2021 in the new franchise series "Law & Order: Organized Crime." But Meloni's sex appeal went mainstream because of the internet.
In April 2021, the former "Law & Order: SVU" star broke the internet after a photo of Meloni's backside went viral. A Twitter user shared a photo of the "Law & Order" actor between takes and tweeted, "SVU is filming in park slope this week, and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni." The tweet received over 33,000 likes and generated national news about the 61-year-old actor's bottom, and the buff actor was deemed a "zaddy." Meloni was featured on the August 2021 cover of Men's Health, buck naked with weight covering his private parts.
The 61-year-old actor gets a kick out of his sex symbol image and being a "zaddy." According to E! News, the "Organized Crime" star said, "I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I'm a zaddy." Now, the zaddy's NSFW Peloton commercial is majorly turning heads!
Christopher Meloni goes full frontal in Peloton commercial
Christopher Meloni leaned into his sex symbol image in a new Peloton ad. The new NSFW Peloton commercial features the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star nude in honor of National Nude Day! The hilarious ad shows the buff 61-year-old promoting Peloton's exercise app while giving the nod to "Law & Order" at the end. Meloni describes the benefits of the Peloton app in a very Elliot Stabler way. "Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange. Honestly, I don't get it," the naked "Law & Order" star said. "Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all. Sure, they're famous for their amazing equipment, but the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts."
Meloni shared the Peloton ad on Twitter with his signature humor by tweeting, "Shout out to the wardrobe dept on this one. Those socks were amazing. #NationalNudeDay." The social media reaction to the actor's commercial was enthusiastic. A Meloni fan tweeted, "This is my new favorite commercial." Another tweeted, "Ya know... I think pants are highly overrated." Still, another Meloni fan tweeted, "I'll be right over."
Entertainment Weekly reported that Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort is the company behind Meloni's Peloton ad. The clever company also created the Peloton ad starring Chris Noth after his character Mr. Big was killed off on "And Just Like That." Maximum Effort tweeted, "This saves so much money on wardrobe."