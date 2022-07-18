John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Finally Got To Have The Wedding Of Their Dreams

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh just held a lavish wedding ceremony, nearly two years after officially jumping the broom. Cena and Shariatzadeh first sparked dating rumors in 2019, following Cena's split from Nikki Bella. Months later, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Cena's film "Playing With Fire." While on the red carpet, Cena revealed that he met Shariatzadeh while filming the movie.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning," he told ET. "Because I got to film a special project and meet someone special." While Cena didn't reveal any details about how their union came to be, his co-star Keegan-Michael Key revealed some details the pro wrestler told him. According to the former "Mad TV" star, Cena first saw his future wife while she was out with girlfriends at a restaurant. "There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her," Key said Cena told him. "... That's when it started."

Cena and Shariatzadeh solidified their love in October 2020, getting married in an attorney's office amid the pandemic. However, the couple has finally had their dream wedding after missing out on a big ceremony the first time around.