Chelsea Handler And Jo Koy Share Sad Relationship News
It seemed liked Chelsea Handler had finally met her match in Jo Koy. The twosome were friends for years before confirming to fans that things had turned romantic, and fans of the former "Chelsea Lately" host just couldn't get enough of their relationship as they proudly shared happy moments across social media.
In September 2021, the two made things Instagram official when Handler shared two photos of them together, including one that showed her with her arms around her man as they shared a romantic smooch. The snap really stirred fans' interest in their relationship, as social media users celebrated how far the two had come since Koy was a regular on her E! show. "Wild that they're dating now. This really feels like destiny. I feel very part of this relationship because I was such a huge fan of the show," one person sweetly commented on the upload. Another wrote, "I have to say, this was meant to be!!!! raw and honest!! I truly hope nothing interrupts your love!!!!"
The two continued to be pretty open about their love, including speaking openly together a month later on her "Dear Chelsea" podcast. "In many ways, like, I just feel so completely safe. And I feel like, 'Oh, this is family,' like I've always felt that way about you, that you're family," Handler told Koy, joking she just never wanted to sleep with him until recently. But, sadly, the two are now opening up with a much less happy update.
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy breakup
It's over for Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy — at least for now. The twosome had a pretty unique way of letting fans know they split; a hilarious Instagram video they recorded pre-break up for what would have been their first anniversary. The now former couple laughed hysterically as Koy accidentally hit Handler in the face with a fake hand.
The caption, though, was much less upbeat. Handler confirmed they'd be spending some time apart, but still gushed over her fellow comedian who she credited for reigniting her passion for what she does while seeming optimistic about a reunion or even new love. "This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING," she wrote, adding, "So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring." The split came as a shock to many, particularly as Koy was last spotted on Handler's Instagram grid a few weeks earlier when they filmed a birthday video.
The breakup came around eight months after Handler majorly gushed over her now ex on Instagram, admitting, "Jo has renewed my faith in men." She also shared a message for anyone looking for a partner, writing, "Your person is coming and sometimes — they've been standing in front of you the whole time."