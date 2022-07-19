Chelsea Handler And Jo Koy Share Sad Relationship News

It seemed liked Chelsea Handler had finally met her match in Jo Koy. The twosome were friends for years before confirming to fans that things had turned romantic, and fans of the former "Chelsea Lately" host just couldn't get enough of their relationship as they proudly shared happy moments across social media.

In September 2021, the two made things Instagram official when Handler shared two photos of them together, including one that showed her with her arms around her man as they shared a romantic smooch. The snap really stirred fans' interest in their relationship, as social media users celebrated how far the two had come since Koy was a regular on her E! show. "Wild that they're dating now. This really feels like destiny. I feel very part of this relationship because I was such a huge fan of the show," one person sweetly commented on the upload. Another wrote, "I have to say, this was meant to be!!!! raw and honest!! I truly hope nothing interrupts your love!!!!"

The two continued to be pretty open about their love, including speaking openly together a month later on her "Dear Chelsea" podcast. "In many ways, like, I just feel so completely safe. And I feel like, 'Oh, this is family,' like I've always felt that way about you, that you're family," Handler told Koy, joking she just never wanted to sleep with him until recently. But, sadly, the two are now opening up with a much less happy update.