Louis Tomlinson Has No Time For The One Direction Feud Rumors
Despite splitting seven years ago, One Direction still remains a hot topic.
In June, Liam Payne made an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast and had everyone talking about his words toward his fellow band members. The "Strip That Down" hitmaker revealed that he and Louis Tomlinson are now best friends. However, that was not the case in the beginning. "In the band, we hated each other," he said. "Like, to come to blows hate each other. It was close." When asked whether he and any other members had ever "actually come to blows," Payne insisted there were times when they were close. "There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall." Payne continued, "So I said to him 'If you don't remove those hands there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.'" Payne also threw shade at Zayn Malik when his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, referred to him as a "respectful king" on social media. "That didn't age well," he remarked.
As noted by Metro, Payne was "mocked" by "former fans" after what he had to say about the other members of One Direction. Now, Tomlinson has something to say about the group's alleged feuds.
Louis Tomlinson is 'immensely proud' of his One Direction days
While in the middle of an Australian tour, Louis Tomlinson sat down for a televised interview with "The Project" on July 20. Shortly after talking about his first show in Brisbaine, Tomlinson was asked about how he felt about his time in the band after Liam Payne's recent exchange on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive."
"So the fishing's begun already. I see what you're doing," the "Back To You" hitmaker said before expressing positive comments about his time with One Direction. "I'm immensely proud, as I know Liam is. I'm immensely proud of those days, obviously. It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories," he explained. When questioned whether still being asked about One Direction annoys him, Tomlinson insisted he is "more than happy to talk about" the group that launched his career. "It's just when you mentioned the beef before, it sounded like you were ready to stir some s**t up, that's all I'm saying," he added.
In July 2020, Tomlinson uploaded the first photo ever taken of himself alongside Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan to Instagram. Within his caption, he humbly shared his appreciation for everyone who contributed to their success, writing, "Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x."