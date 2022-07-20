Louis Tomlinson Has No Time For The One Direction Feud Rumors

Despite splitting seven years ago, One Direction still remains a hot topic.

In June, Liam Payne made an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast and had everyone talking about his words toward his fellow band members. The "Strip That Down" hitmaker revealed that he and Louis Tomlinson are now best friends. However, that was not the case in the beginning. "In the band, we hated each other," he said. "Like, to come to blows hate each other. It was close." When asked whether he and any other members had ever "actually come to blows," Payne insisted there were times when they were close. "There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall." Payne continued, "So I said to him 'If you don't remove those hands there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.'" Payne also threw shade at Zayn Malik when his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, referred to him as a "respectful king" on social media. "That didn't age well," he remarked.

As noted by Metro, Payne was "mocked" by "former fans" after what he had to say about the other members of One Direction. Now, Tomlinson has something to say about the group's alleged feuds.