Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Losing Wicked Role To Ariana Grande

Actor Amanda Seyfried has been in three notable musical movies — "Mamma Mia," "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again," and "Les Misérables," per IMDb. According to Independent.ie, the "Mean Girls" actor took classical voice lessons as a teenager, but then quit for eight years. Even though she kept up with her love for music by singing just for fun, it was quite the adjustment when she trained for the role of Cosette in "Les Misérables."

"I wish I could redo 'Les Miz" completely," Seyfried said on Variety's "Actors On Actors" segment in 2021. "The whole live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it. Emoting through music and melody is so magical when you really feel like you're there, and your voice is where it needs to be and it's as strong as it needs to be. And it wasn't."

Although she felt like "Les Miz" wasn't her best work vocally, Seyfried does have an impressive range, as she was able to sing the high notes in tune. The actor even joked to Porter that when she starts singing higher in the register when she does her vocal warmups, her dogs start singing too. And because of her ability to sing high, she loved the idea of being Glinda in the "Wicked" movie directed by Jon M. Chu.