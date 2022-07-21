Katharine McPhee Proves There's Still A Spark With Her Husband David Foster

There's no shortage of passion in Katherine McPhee's life, at least according to a recent social media post. The "American Idol" alum took to Instagram to share a series of sultry snaps alongside her husband, legendary record producer David Foster. While much has been made about the couple's age difference, with Foster being 34 years McPhee's senior, the lovebirds look to still be going strong, proving once again that love conquers all.

The singer and actor — who is Foster's fifth wife — donned a taupe mini-skirt and sweater in the trio of saucy snaps. McPhee can be seen embracing her husband, complete with a smooch on the lips and a leg around the waist. "Poor guy," she captioned the post. "Too bad he doesn't get very much attention." The second shot shows the lovebugs squeezing each other tight, while the third reveals that the "Country Comfort" star had to stand on top of her husband's shoes to reach his face.