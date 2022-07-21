90 Day Fiance Star Michael Baltimore On The Run After Murder Charge

From reality TV to a court docket — that's where one man is heading now that the U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for him. Michael Baltimore first starred on the TLC hit series "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Season 4 back in 2019, per The New York Post. According to Us Weekly, the couples who also appeared on that season of the show included Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, Nicole Nafziger and Azan M'Raouni, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Jay Smith and Ashley Martson, and Russ and Paola Mayfield.

Baltimore was introduced to viewers as Smith's barber and was featured in a few episodes alongside his boss Kendell Jerome Cook at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, WSB-TV reports. Both barbers seemed to be visibly close and share a great working relationship when the TLC cameras were rolling. However at some point, everything took a turn for the worse.

According to People, on May 22, 2021, Baltimore allegedly killed his boss and injured another employee at the GQ barbershop in the process. Shortly after, Carlisle Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest and he was slammed with homicide, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges. It's been over year and Baltimore has yet to be apprehended, therefore authorities are now seeking additional help to locate him.