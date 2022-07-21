Who Was Jennifer Lopez A Backup Dancer For Before Her Fame?

Jennifer Lopez's career spans more than three decades. Out of the numerous jobs she has taken on along the way, one that many know her for is being an outstanding performer who can put on a show. Unlike most big pop stars, Lopez didn't embark on her first tour until much later in her career. Titled "Dance Again," her debut tour took place when she was in her 40s.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in February 2022, the "Waiting For Tonight" hitmaker reminisced over a heartfelt moment she had with a fan in the crowd. "I remember this woman holding up this sign 'I've been waiting 14 years,'" she recalled. "She said 'I've been waiting for 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today.'" Lopez later added, "You don't realize that your music is touching people. You think you're just doing this thing and you don't realize that until you tour the world and people come up to you." Since her first world tour, the mother of two has performed in her own Las Vegas residency, "All I Have," and even headlined the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira in 2020.

Lopez's music breakthrough kickstarted in the late '90s. However, she was already working with huge megastars before she was seen in the forefront.