Julianne Moore Reveals The Real Reason Her Eyebrows Are Completely Gone

From Julia Fox's bleached eyebrows to Chrissy Teigan's eyebrow transplant surgery, celebrities have turned eyebrow experiments into an iconic trend. Another star to add to the list? Julianne Moore, who dramatically changed her eyebrows decades ago. This time around, the star isn't exactly looking back on her experience with pride.

Over the years, the actor has shared her go-to beauty and anti-aging secrets. She recently revealed her top tip to Women's Health. "The number one biggest is sunscreen; starting at young age makes such a big difference." Moore is also a fan of face oils and radio frequency facials. She just became a brand ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics, and the role consists of a campaign called We Glow. According to Cosmetics Business, Moore said, "I appreciate the refreshing approach of this campaign in showing that beauty also comes from within and from the relationships we share."

Moore is also raising eyebrows with an unfiltered conversation about her eyebrow journey. The actor is now offering up an inexpensive beauty secret — if you touch them, you'll lose them. She also revealed the reason she went to town on her eyebrows.