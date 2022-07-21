Frankie Muniz Calls Out DWTS For Misrepresenting Health Issues

Frankie Muniz shot to fame in 2000, when he portrayed the title character in the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." But, unlike those who regularly indulge in their favorite episodes, Muniz has zero memory of the time he spent on set. Well, at least that's what fans of "Dancing with the Stars" might believe, anyway.

When Muniz took part in the competition in 2017, Muniz addressed how health issues had impacted his memory in a pre-recorded clip shown during an October episode, Entertainment Tonight reported. "I'm not actually sure how my memory loss started," Muniz shared in the video. "I have had nine concussions and I've had a fair amount of mini-strokes." His former on-screen dad, Bryan Cranston, also chimed in to reveal he's there to help remind Muniz of those special experiences.

That wasn't the only time the actor-turned-racer discussed his health. In 2019, he told People that he generally copes well with his memory loss, considering he has lived with the issue for most of his life. "I'm only reminded of how bad my memory is when people I see, they come to me and go, 'Oh, you remember when we did this? ... And I have no recollection of it." However, Muniz has since expressed that the extent of his memory problems have been far exaggerated by the media — and is claiming "DWTS" used his words out of context.