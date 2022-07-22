The Real Reason CNCO Is Splitting Up

Latin group CNCO has been one of music's leading boy bands for a number of years, racking up hit after hit. As noted by AllMusic, the original lineup — made up of Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Zabdiel De Jesús, Christopher Vélez, and Joel Pimentel — first rose to fame in 2015 after winning Simon Cowell's talent show competition, "La Banda." Since then, they have taken the charts by storm.

As of this writing, CNCO has released three studio albums, two of which reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Top Latin Albums chart. Throughout their career, they collaborated with a range of stars from across the globe including Little Mix, Becky G, and Meghan Trainor, to name a few. After a successful run, the group announced on Twitter in May 2021 that Pimentel had chosen to leave the group. "We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us," they wrote. "While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can't wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!"

Over a year after continuing as a quartet, it appears CNCO has more sad news for their fans.