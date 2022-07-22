Mike Wolfe Reveals Devastating Details About Frank Fritz's Hospitalization

Mike Wolfe has revealed saddening details about the health of his "American Pickers" co-star, Frank Fritz. Wolfe and Fritz were partners on the popular History Channel series for over 10 years, until Fritz mysteriously vanished from the show in 2020. The Iowa native told The U.S. Sun in 2021 that he and Wolfe had a falling out and hadn't spoken in years. "I haven't talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is," Fritz told the publication.

Wolfe later confirmed that Fritz would not return to the show, but did not share any details about the antique collector's exit. "I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey," Mike wrote on Instagram. Now, Wolfe is sharing a devastating update on Fritz's health that "American Pickers" fans will surely find upsetting.