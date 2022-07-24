The Tragic Death Of Naked And Afraid Star Melanie Rauscher

Melanie Rauscher's former "Naked and Afraid" cast mate and close friend, Jeremy McCaa, posted a loving tribute to his "swamp wife" on Facebook in the wake of her death. "She came into my life in a way I can't explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe," he wrote. "She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I'll always cherish our moments together."

Writing that Rauscher went far "too soon" and was "taken" from the world far too early, McCaa concluded in his tribute that he will one day see his on-screen partner again. "The world lost an amazing person," McCaa wrote. "Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen."

According to her obituary, Rauscher served with honor in the U.S. Navy during the Iraq War and was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center at the time of her death.