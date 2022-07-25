This Is The Kardashian Relationship 46% Of Fans Are Totally Done With
Fans of the Kardashian family have witnessed the reality stars venture through a number of romantic conquests. The siblings — namely Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian — rose to fame on the E! reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Since then, the Kardashians have become one of the most successful families in reality show history, with an estimated net worth of $2 billion.
Naturally, fans developed a curiosity about the love lives of the Kardashians — which have been chronicled on their TV shows. When it comes to voicing their opinions, Kardashian fans do not hold back. "If anyone asks, I support whoever the Kardashians are dating. besides Tristan of course," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "The Kardashians fall for literally anyone these days I mean Kim is dating Pete Davidson so I wasn't that impressed."
Now, fans of the Kardashians are speaking out in an even more direct manner, sounding off about which Kardashian relationship they are totally done with.
Fans are over Kim and Kanye
When it comes to the Kardashians and their romantic interests, fans appear to be completely fed up with the drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West. Of the 595 Nicki Swift readers we surveyed, an astounding 273 (45.88%) selected Kimye as the couple they are totally done with. The pair, whose divorce was finalized in June after six years of marriage, have reportedly committed to a peaceful co-parenting relationship — despite Ye's explosive feud with Pete Davidson in early 2022.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship got the second highest number of votes, scoring 104 votes (17.48%). The exes, who had an equally tumultuous union, were followed closely by Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The ex-lovers received 66 votes (9.75%) — only a few more than Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who snagged 58 (9.75%).
Kim and Khloé both made a second appearance in the survey, at fifth and sixth place, respectively. Just shy of 50 fans (8.24%) selected Kim and Kris Humphries as the relationship they were done with, while Khloé and Lamar got 45 votes (7.56%).