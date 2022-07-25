This Is The Kardashian Relationship 46% Of Fans Are Totally Done With

Fans of the Kardashian family have witnessed the reality stars venture through a number of romantic conquests. The siblings — namely Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian — rose to fame on the E! reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Since then, the Kardashians have become one of the most successful families in reality show history, with an estimated net worth of $2 billion.

Naturally, fans developed a curiosity about the love lives of the Kardashians — which have been chronicled on their TV shows. When it comes to voicing their opinions, Kardashian fans do not hold back. "If anyone asks, I support whoever the Kardashians are dating. besides Tristan of course," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "The Kardashians fall for literally anyone these days I mean Kim is dating Pete Davidson so I wasn't that impressed."

Now, fans of the Kardashians are speaking out in an even more direct manner, sounding off about which Kardashian relationship they are totally done with.