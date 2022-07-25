Keke Palmer Doesn't Mince Words About Fans Comparing Her To Zendaya

Jordan Peele's horror thriller "Nope" blew both critics and moviegoers away this July, with star Keke Palmer being hailed as a clear standout. Slate's review of the film professed that "Keke Palmer's whole career has been leading up to 'Nope.'" Meanwhile, The Ringer acknowledged that while Palmer has "earned her audience's appreciation" over many years, she now will "have everyone's attention, too." The outlet added that for Palmer, a child star since 2004, it "almost feels disrespectful" to call her performance "a breakout role."

They weren't the only ones of that mind. Some Twitter denizens took issue with critics painting Palmer as a fresh-faced ingenue when she's been on the scene for a while. "In my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad's favorite movie," one fan noted. Another user went further in a subsequent tweet, writing that she would "like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood." As the fan pointed out, the two actors were "both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

Palmer got wind of this discussion — and she had an interestingly bold take on the comparison.