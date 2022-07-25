JoJo Siwa Reveals The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

JoJo Siwa never seems to shy away from spilling the tea and expressing her feelings online. She has an active social media presence that captures the attention of fans of all ages. In fact, Siwa is followed by over 42 million people on TikTok alone, where she typically posts several videos a week and garners millions of views.

On the platform, Siwa is often vulnerable with her followers about how she is feeling and even responds to the criticism she receives online. In a recent TikTok, she revealed that she often has the same negative thoughts about herself that she hears from haters on the internet. The dancer said, "I look like a boy? I literally said that same thing about myself to my best friend 30 minutes ago."

Siwa's unfiltered thoughts on the platform make her a notable content creator, who often posts things that many celebrities would never share. Most recently, Siwa nearly broke the internet when she opened up about some of her favorite and least favorite celebrities on the popular app.