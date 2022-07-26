Erika Jayne Clearly Didn't See Her Latest $50 Million Lawsuit Coming

It's expensive (or should we say XXPEN$IVE) to be Erika Jayne. Years ago, the Bravo-lebrity came with a high price tag thanks to her couture wardrobe and $40,000 a month glam squad. Thuogh, as the years passed, Jayne's lifestyle became much more costly thanks to a never-ending stream of lawsuits.

Back in 2020, long after Jayne became a well-established "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, her life began to crumble. Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, famed attorney Tom Girardi, and was then slapped with a series of lawsuits. The lawsuits stemmed from Jayne's relationship with Girardi and his alleged mishandling of client settlements over the years. Jayne got dragged in because her expensive lifestyle seemed like it was being bankrolled by Girardi's ill-gotten funds — or, as some suits alleged, that she was a front for the whole operation.

Jayne has yet to divorce Girardi. Her critics claim it's because she never wanted to leave him in the first place; they only split so that they could hide funds, per LA Times. Jayne claims she has yet to leave him because she doesn't want to pay alimony, per Page Six. Either way, as long as she's connected to Girardi, the press will stay bad, and as Jayne just found out, the lawsuits will get even worse.