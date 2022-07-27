Brendan Fraser's Huge Comeback Is Really Turning Heads

In recent years, Brendan Fraser, star of hit '90s films like "The Mummy" and "George of the Jungle," has faded into the background. Years of doing his own stunts caused injuries that led to multiple surgeries, per Daily Mail.

Then in 2018, the actor talked to GQ about the professional and personal effects of past sexual assault accusations he made toward a powerful Hollywood figure, who allegedly harassed the actor in 2003. "I became depressed. I was blaming myself and I was miserable," he told the outlet. "That summer wore on—and I can't remember what I went on to work on next."

Though he hasn't completely disappeared from the big screen, Fraser hasn't exactly been the center of attention in Hollywood — until recently. The star is generating major buzz for an unrecognizable photo just released. The still image depicts the actor looking much heavier than he has in previous roles. Actors are known for going through drastic physical changes to transform into characters, and Fraser's upcoming role in Darren Aronofsky's film "The Whale" is no exception.