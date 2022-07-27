Bethenny Frankel's Diet And Exercise Regimen Is Getting A Big Reaction From Fans
Bethenny Frankel is letting her fans know just how she manages to stay in shape and her secret may surprise you. Although Frankel is widely known as a television star, businesswoman, and author, it appears her weight has often been the topic of discussion over the years. During an interview on the "Today" show, "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum revealed she is often criticized for looking too skinny. "People do comment a lot. Yeah, I am thin," Frankel said (via ET). While she confessed it's impossible to make everyone happy, she did make it clear that she is not underweight. "There are nutritionists that comment that I don't even weigh a hundred pounds — I weigh 115 pounds," she added.
And that isn't the first time Frankel had to deal with online trolls. According to Us Weekly, back in 2014, the "Naturally Thin" author received a lot of backlash after she shared a photo of her fitting into her 4-year-old daughter's pajamas. What started off as a harmless joke turned into a discussion about self-image. Meanwhile, Frankel returned with a playful response. "When ur 4 year old peanut says 'mommy please put my dress on' & giggles uncontrollably, u do what ur told," she reportedly wrote.
After dealing with years of criticism, it looks like online users now want to know how Frankel maintains her physique.
Bethenny Frankel admits she doesn't exercise
Bethenny Frankel is informing her fans that the best to stay in shape is simple — get some sleep and find a balance. The former talk show host shared a video on TikTok in response to one of her followers inquiring about how she manages her slim figure. "I don't exercise. I do what I can, when I can," Frankel confessed to her nearly 900,000 followers. While she did note that she tries to occasionally partake in outdoor activities, such as surfing, snowboarding, and walking on the beach, there's one part of her routine that is more essential than getting some fresh air.
"I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number-one priority and being happy is the number-one priority," Frankel said. Aside from getting a good night's rest, finding the right balance is very important when it comes to dieting and exercising. "I eat what I want, and I don't ever binge," the best-selling author revealed. "I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy." In the video and caption, she referred to this as the "zero f**ks lifestyle."
While Frankel's advice was honest, the response to it was equally divided. "We are all genetically different. What works for one may be different for another," one TikTok user commented. "Diet culture has just distorted our perception of food and what it means to be healthy," another wrote.