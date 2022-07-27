Bethenny Frankel's Diet And Exercise Regimen Is Getting A Big Reaction From Fans

Bethenny Frankel is letting her fans know just how she manages to stay in shape and her secret may surprise you. Although Frankel is widely known as a television star, businesswoman, and author, it appears her weight has often been the topic of discussion over the years. During an interview on the "Today" show, "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum revealed she is often criticized for looking too skinny. "People do comment a lot. Yeah, I am thin," Frankel said (via ET). While she confessed it's impossible to make everyone happy, she did make it clear that she is not underweight. "There are nutritionists that comment that I don't even weigh a hundred pounds — I weigh 115 pounds," she added.

And that isn't the first time Frankel had to deal with online trolls. According to Us Weekly, back in 2014, the "Naturally Thin" author received a lot of backlash after she shared a photo of her fitting into her 4-year-old daughter's pajamas. What started off as a harmless joke turned into a discussion about self-image. Meanwhile, Frankel returned with a playful response. "When ur 4 year old peanut says 'mommy please put my dress on' & giggles uncontrollably, u do what ur told," she reportedly wrote.

After dealing with years of criticism, it looks like online users now want to know how Frankel maintains her physique.