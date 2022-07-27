The Tragic Death Of Top Chef Star Howard 'Howie' Kleinberg

Bravo fans were saddened to learn of the death of "Top Chef" star Howard 'Howie' Kleinberg earlier this week. According to his mother, speaking to the Miami Herald, Kleinberg died of a heart attack.

Fans will remember Kleinberg best for his sassy exchange with the late Anthony Bourdain in Season 3. During judging, Bourdain scolded Kleinberg for serving him food later than expected. Not taking the criticism lying down, Kleinberg reminded the chef that in his book, he'd praised Ecuadorian chefs who serve their customers only when their food is "right," not necessarily on a schedule. Though it was a serious scene, Bourdain was so charmed by Kleinberg that he broke character and chuckled through the rest of the interaction.

Far from his stint on "Top Chef" or even his food, those close to him, Kleinberg will be remembered for the lives he touched and the good he did in the world. Just four months before his death, Kleinberg took a new position as executive chef at Peacock Garden Resto Bar + Grill, in Coconut Grove, Florida, per Page Six. At just 46, Kleinberg had a lot of creativity, passion, and love left to give.