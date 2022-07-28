The Tragic Death Of Rapper JayDaYoungan

At just 24 years old, Javorius Scott set himself up for a prominent rap career. According to HollywoodLife, he dropped out of high school at 18 to focus his efforts on the music industry, and began making songs under his stage name, JayDaYougan. His ambition and confidence paid off: At age 20, his album "Forever 23" made it onto Billboard's Top 200 chart.

In the subsequent years, the rapper's popularity would continue to grow. "23 Island," a single off of his 2019 album, garnered over 121 million streams on Spotify. His following on the platform grew to 1.3 million monthly listeners.

Tragically, JayDaYoungan's up-and-coming career was cut far too short. News broke on July 27 that the rapper was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Later that night, it was revealed that he had died. The rapper, who was considered for a spot in XXL Magazine's 2018 freshman class of emerging artists, is now having his death reported on by the very same outlet.