Jared Kushner Makes A Truly Stunning Claim About Ivanka Trump's White House Treatment

The Trump presidency seemed to be characterized by unprecedented levels of drama, with stunning new headlines and statements cropping up every few days. The public's awareness of the White House events was only heightened by the social media presence of many key government players, including Donald Trump himself. Although Twitter made the decision to ban the former president from the platform following the events of January 6, we're now gaining insight into the famous family in new ways.

The House select committee's investigation into the January riot has included testimony from former White House affiliates, who have lent insight into the often tumultuous presidency. One ex-aide to the president testified that Donald allegedly had a habit of throwing dishes and flipping tablecloths, according to Insider.

There's another source for those who can't get enough of the controversial family, however: tell-all books. Throughout the Trump presidency and following the 2020 election, many staffers and relatives have snagged book deals, filling pages with fascinating details. Mary Trump, the president's niece, sold 1.35 million copies of her memoir in its first week, as reported by CNBC. Jared Kushner, Donald's son-in-law, is among the latest to release a book ... and his stunning story about what happened to his wife in the White House is not one to miss.