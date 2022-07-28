Angelina Jolie Almost Made Her Legal War With Brad Pitt An Even Bigger Spectacle

It's been non-stop tabloid attention for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie since their 2016 split. At that point, they had been together for more than 12 years and, in that time, had welcomed six children. They adopted three and Jolie gave birth to three — Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Jolie and Pitt traveled the world for her humanitarian work, splitting their time between L.A. and their vineyard in the south of France.

It all came crashing down during a disastrous cross-country flight, though. The FBI and Los Angeles County Child Services were called in to investigate an alleged domestic dispute on the Jolie-Pitts' private jet during a trip back from France. Pitt had allegedly been drinking heavily and got into an argument with Jolie. Things escalated to the point that their eldest son, Maddox, intervened on Jolie's behalf, and things got physical, per Us Weekly. Jolie filed for divorce shortly after.

Since then, Pitt has gotten sober, and the couple has been engaged in a fierce custody battle for the kids. Though it's been years, their legal dispute is far from over. In fact, they are now supposedly in the middle of another one which, this time, has nothing to do with the kids.