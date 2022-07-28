JoJo Siwa Reveals The Sad Health Issue She Suffered Due To Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa's days on "Dance Moms" are long behind her, but the social media star has just revealed a shocking reminder she has from her time on the show. Siwa's introduction to reality television came when she joined "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," in 2013. Her impressive stint on that show earned the young star an even larger role in Abby Lee Miller's "Dance Moms." A few years later. Siwa openly discussed her time on the show and revealed that she is grateful for Miller's no-nonsense style of teaching.

"You go to Abby, you know what you're getting into," Siwa told ET in 2020. "So it makes me really, really upset that I am one of the few — there's only a few people — that really truly thank Abby, and are thankful and grateful for what she's done for us." The YouTube personality went on to emphasize that without Miller and her time on the dance competition, she would not have a career today.

However, Siwa is now further speaking out about her experience on "Dance Moms," and has revealed a saddening impact the show had on her health.