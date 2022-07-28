The Tragic Death Of A Different World Star Mary Alice

Hollywood bids goodbye to another award-winning actor after the death of Mary Alice. The character actor with nearly 60 credits on her IMDb page died July 27 in New York City, confirmed by the NYPD, per Variety. It is not clear how old she was as sources have listed two different years, 1936 and 1941, for her date of birth.

The versatile Alice is known for many roles, including Lettie Bostic on "A Different World," Nurse Margaret on the Robin Williams film "Awakenings," single mom Effie in the 1976 version of "Sparkle," and taking over as the Oracle after Gloria Foster's 2001 death in 2003's "The Matrix Revolutions," the third film in the series. She was twice nominated for an Emmy award, per The Hollywood Reporter, for her role as Marguerite Peck in the NBC drama "I'll Fly Away," and took home the award that second year, in 1993. She was also a lauded star of the stage, and won a Tony award for creating the role of Rose in the 1987 production of August Wilson's "Fences," the same role Viola Davis revived in 2010 and made into a 2016 film. The one-time schoolteacher was also inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2000. She retired from acting in 2005.

As the entertainment world reels from the news of her death, Twitter is abuzz with tributes to the beloved actor.