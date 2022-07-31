The Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Bill Russell

Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend and first African American coach in the NBA, has died at the age of 88. "It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass long to all of Bill's friends, fans, & followers: Bill Russel, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away," read a statement posted to Twitter. "Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers."

Russell, a Louisiana native, is often hailed as the greatest basketball player of all time. During his illustrious career, Russell won 11 NBA titles, scoring his wins as a player, assistant coach, and head coach of the Celtics. In 1956, Russell led the U.S. Olympic basketball team to glory, winning the country its fourth gold medal at the Melbourne Games.

Russell's impact on the sport of basketball is unquestionable. Following the late coach's death, fans and public figures alike have openly expressed their grief.