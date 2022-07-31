Inside Kira Kosarin's Real-Life Relationship

At age 14, Kira Kosarin hit the small screen when the cast of Nickelodeon's superhero TV series, "The Thundermans." The show appeared to be the network's live-action response to Pixar's "The Incredibles," as it also followed the lives of a family that possessed superpowers, and the formula worked; the series aired for four seasons before Kosarin hung up her blue spandex super-suit for good in 2017.

Kosarin went on to appear in the Hulu series "Light as a Feather," but like fellow Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande, she shifted her main focus to her music career. In March 2022, Billboard reported that the entertainer had signed with the label Republic Records, the culmination of a steady drip of music drops. Among them was a song that took off on TikTok, "First Love Never Lasts." Kosarin's fans learned that she's the type of artist who uses her music as an outlet to pour her heart out about her love life when she released the EP "Something New" in July 2022. Per Enigma Online, she said of the record, "It's a story of meeting somebody where you have all of these preconceived notions of what's going to go wrong. Your mind is changed though, because you haven't encountered a relationship like this before. Maybe you can let your guard down and trust."

Kosarin also started using social media to give her followers a window into her love life, and it turns out that she and her boyfriend share a passion for making music.