NE-YO's Wife Airs All Their Dirty Laundry For Everyone To See
This isn't the first time that singer NE-YO's love life has made headlines in a big way in 2022.
As previously reported by Entertainment Tonight, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker and his wife, Crystal Smith, chose to renew their wedding vows in April at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. According to the outlet, the pair splashed some cash on the luxurious wedding, which included a towering wedding cake that was made up of a variety of flavors and a venue that was covered in red roses. In an Instagram post, NE-YO expressed how "honored and beyond happy" he was to have tied the knot with Smith again. "This weekend means the world to me," Smith also said in the same video clip. "Everything that it's about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you." Just a month prior, NE-YO celebrated National Women's Day by honoring Smith on Instagram, referring to her as one of the "most important women in my life."
Despite a passionate start to the year, it seems NE-YO and Smith's relationship wasn't as solid as anyone thought.
Crystal Smith says NE-YO cheated on her with 'numerous women'
After starting a family and renewing their vows, Crystal Smith announced that she and NE-YO are no longer together. As detailed in an Instagram post, Smith said the singer was unfaithful to her and no longer wants to be a part of his life.
"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected. .. every last one of them!" she wrote. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't." Smith noted that saying she's "heartbroken" and "disgusted" is an "understatement." As a way of moving forward, she insisted that she will now choose "happiness," "health," and "my respect."
NE-YO, on the other hand, has kept fairly tight-lipped on the situation and stated on Twitter that he has no desire to discuss "personal matters." However, on his Instagram Story, he reposted a video that featured someone else saying, "Even if you hear a bad story about me, first understand, there was a time I was good to those people, but they won't tell you that," over the clip.