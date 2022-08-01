NE-YO's Wife Airs All Their Dirty Laundry For Everyone To See

This isn't the first time that singer NE-YO's love life has made headlines in a big way in 2022.

As previously reported by Entertainment Tonight, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker and his wife, Crystal Smith, chose to renew their wedding vows in April at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. According to the outlet, the pair splashed some cash on the luxurious wedding, which included a towering wedding cake that was made up of a variety of flavors and a venue that was covered in red roses. In an Instagram post, NE-YO expressed how "honored and beyond happy" he was to have tied the knot with Smith again. "This weekend means the world to me," Smith also said in the same video clip. "Everything that it's about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you." Just a month prior, NE-YO celebrated National Women's Day by honoring Smith on Instagram, referring to her as one of the "most important women in my life."

Despite a passionate start to the year, it seems NE-YO and Smith's relationship wasn't as solid as anyone thought.