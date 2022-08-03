Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Piles Onto His Legal Woes In Brutal New Lawsuit

Rudy Giuliani is facing yet another lawsuit and this time it's from his ex-wife, Judith Nathan. The couple separated and Nathan filed for divorce in 2018 after 15 years of marriage, according to Page Six, but the settlement was definitely not an easy one as the pair had over $30 million in possessions and assets together. They came to an agreement in 2019, but the terms remained confidential.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Nathan opened up about her divorce from and her opinion on her ex-husband, saying, "The man that he is now is absolutely not the man he was when I married him." She continued, "For a variety of reasons that I know as a spouse and a nurse, he has become a different man."

Giuliani has been under fire for spreading political lies and supporting both former President Donald Trump and rioters after the Jan. 6 capitol attack (via Independent). In 2021, Giuliani had his law license revoked in New York after making false claims about the 2020 election, according to The New York Times, and his D.C. license was suspended shortly after that. And while his divorce from Nathan seemed to be settled in 2019, Giuliani's ex-wife is now adding to the former lawyer's legal struggles by filing a brutal new lawsuit against him.