Why A New Video Of Miranda Lambert Performing Is Causing A Stir

Country music star Miranda Lambert has always struggled with weight and body image, per Hello!, as she pointed out that her 5-foot-four-inch height makes her body seem more bulkier. But that doesn't stop her from writing hits and inspiring other young women through her music.

"I feel like the girls I'm singing to, or even the people listening, are people just like me ... they've made their mistakes; they go through things, high and low," Lambert told Pollstar in March. "So, I tell stories for everyone who can't. I'm kinda representing all of us. And when you come to one of our shows, we're all kinds: blonds, brunettes, redheads, big and little."

The "Bluebird" singer faced pressure when she moved to Los Angeles with her then husband, Blake Shelton, according to the Los Angeles Times. She also talked about how her music has been able to stand out from an industry that is generally male-dominated. Lambert's fierce personality has helped her tackle life's obstacles, including internet haters.