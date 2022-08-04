Speculation Is Ramping Up Malia Obama May Have A New Guy In Her Life

Interest in Malia Obama's life has not fizzled after she became a civilian in early 2016. In fact, it seems to have increased as former President Barack Obama left the White House right as Malia transitioned into adulthood. The Obamas, like most former first families, keep their private lives away from the spotlight, mainly focusing their public appearances on the work they've been doing. Unsurprisingly, the media has done the best to gather information on Malia by keeping up with her public outings and keeping track of those she is seen with.

That's how the public first learned Malia was dating Rory Farquharson in 2017, shortly after she began attending Harvard that fall. Malia and Farquharson were first linked when they were seen sharing a smooch during a Harvard football tailgate that November, TMZ reported. Malia and Farquharson, a U.K. native with some powerful connections, were spotted hanging out in New York in January 2018, seemingly confirming they were a couple, USA Today noted.

The two continued to be seen together over the following years. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farquharson even quarantined with the Obamas, Barack disclosed on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in December 2020 (via New York Post). The timeline of their relationship gets fuzzy after that — but now, a series of recent outings in Los Angeles suggests Malia may have a new love interest in her life.